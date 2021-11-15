Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) PT Raised to C$44.00

Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at CIBC from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Park Lawn from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$45.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Park Lawn from C$44.00 to C$44.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Park Lawn presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.04.

Get Park Lawn alerts:

Shares of PRRWF stock traded up $1.59 on Monday, hitting $31.12. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 724. Park Lawn has a twelve month low of $21.30 and a twelve month high of $31.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.01.

Park Lawn Corp. provides goods and services associated with the disposition and memorialization of human remains. Its products and services are sold on a pre-planned basis or at the time of a death. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Park Lawn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Lawn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.