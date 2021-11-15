Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) PT Raised to C$45.50

Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$43.00 to C$45.50 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Park Lawn from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Park Lawn from C$44.00 to C$44.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.04.

Get Park Lawn alerts:

Shares of Park Lawn stock traded up $1.59 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 724. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.01. Park Lawn has a one year low of $21.30 and a one year high of $31.12.

Park Lawn Corp. provides goods and services associated with the disposition and memorialization of human remains. Its products and services are sold on a pre-planned basis or at the time of a death. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Park Lawn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Lawn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.