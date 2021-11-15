ParkinGo Price Down 3.8% Over Last Week (GOT)

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 15th. ParkinGo has a total market capitalization of $1.46 million and $396.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ParkinGo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0722 or 0.00000113 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ParkinGo alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,458.84 or 0.99481314 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.62 or 0.00049575 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004356 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00038728 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00002965 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00003696 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $383.20 or 0.00600728 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000138 BTC.

ParkinGo Coin Profile

GOT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

Buying and Selling ParkinGo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParkinGo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ParkinGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ParkinGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ParkinGo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.