PARSIQ (PRQ) One Day Volume Tops $2.13 Million

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 15th. PARSIQ has a total market cap of $92.54 million and approximately $2.13 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PARSIQ has traded 19.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PARSIQ coin can now be bought for approximately $0.69 or 0.00001086 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $278.32 or 0.00435188 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000159 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000080 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $724.29 or 0.01132531 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

PARSIQ Profile

PARSIQ (CRYPTO:PRQ) is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 133,293,483 coins. The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

