Patron (PAT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $6,607.00

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. One Patron coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Patron has a total market capitalization of $2.37 million and $6,607.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Patron has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.67 or 0.00051009 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001561 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.90 or 0.00221551 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00010821 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.67 or 0.00086916 BTC.

Patron Coin Profile

Patron (CRYPTO:PAT) is a coin. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 393,938,955 coins. Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Patron’s official website is patron-influencers.com . The official message board for Patron is medium.com/@patronproject

According to CryptoCompare, “PATRON is an Ethereum-based social network media sharing marketplace. Influencers and social media (SNS) users from around the world can publish, discover, reserve, or sell influencer data on PATRON's platform on both web and mobile. PAT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the PATRON platform. “

Patron Coin Trading

