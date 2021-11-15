PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Loop Capital

Investment analysts at Loop Capital started coverage on shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of several other reports. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on PayPal from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities cut their price target on PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Erste Group lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on PayPal from $360.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on PayPal from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.95.

PYPL traded up $4.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $212.54. The company had a trading volume of 17,402,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,593,027. The stock has a market cap of $249.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.09, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.27. PayPal has a 52 week low of $183.54 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PayPal will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at $22,548,106.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.38, for a total value of $2,063,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,314 shares of company stock valued at $7,840,273. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,795,503,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in PayPal by 224.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,016,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $879,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086,752 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in PayPal by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,454,842 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,781,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,951 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth about $311,152,000. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth about $291,480,000. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

