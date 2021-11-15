PayPoint (OTCMKTS:PYPTF) Stock Price Down 8.1%

Shares of PayPoint plc (OTCMKTS:PYPTF) dropped 8.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.25 and last traded at $7.25. Approximately 3,400 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 108% from the average daily volume of 1,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.89.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered PayPoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77.

PayPoint plc provides specialist consumer payment, transaction processing, settlement, and other services and products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Romania. It offers bill and general services, such as prepaid energy, bills, and cash out services; top-ups, including mobiles phones, eMoney vouchers, prepaid debit cards, and lottery tickets; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIMs, EPoS, and receipt advertising.

