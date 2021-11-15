Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE) gapped down prior to trading on Monday after Susquehanna lowered their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $13.00. The stock had previously closed at $4.50, but opened at $4.39. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock. Paysafe shares last traded at $4.34, with a volume of 189,288 shares trading hands.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PSFE. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Paysafe in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Paysafe from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $4.50 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paysafe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen downgraded shares of Paysafe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Compass Point cut their price target on shares of Paysafe from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paysafe has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.72.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new position in Paysafe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,171,267,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Paysafe by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,956,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,660,000 after buying an additional 3,600,577 shares during the period. Appaloosa LP purchased a new position in Paysafe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000,000. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. boosted its position in Paysafe by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 8,529,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,295,000 after buying an additional 3,257,192 shares during the period. Finally, TOMS Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Paysafe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000,000.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.85.

Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $384.34 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paysafe Limited will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE)

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

