Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Trading Down 7.4%

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)’s share price traded down 7.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.71 and last traded at $10.71. 34,013 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,450,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.56.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coal producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.13). Peabody Energy had a negative return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $905.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.66) earnings per share. Peabody Energy’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Peabody Energy Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 174,998 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total transaction of $2,644,219.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kemal Williamson sold 77,821 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total value of $1,157,976.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,696,544 shares of company stock valued at $27,306,910 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTU. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Peabody Energy in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the third quarter worth about $31,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the third quarter worth about $44,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Company Profile (NYSE:BTU)

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

