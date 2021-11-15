Peak Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKPH) Short Interest Down 97.7% in October

Peak Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKPH) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 97.7% from the October 14th total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 97,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

PKPH stock remained flat at $$0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday. 6,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,644. Peak Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.11.

Get Peak Pharmaceuticals alerts:

About Peak Pharmaceuticals

Peak Pharmaceuticals, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceutical level products containing phytocannabinoids, an abundant and pharmaceutically active component of industrial hemp for the prevention and alleviation of various conditions and diseases. The company was founded on December 18, 2007 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Peak Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peak Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.