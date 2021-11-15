Pensionfund Sabic Acquires 2,000 Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Pensionfund Sabic increased its holdings in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in RPM International were worth $1,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in RPM International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RPM International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in RPM International by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in RPM International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in RPM International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

Get RPM International alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RPM shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on RPM International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on RPM International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on RPM International from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.83.

In related news, VP Timothy R. Kinser sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.54, for a total value of $70,032.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

RPM stock opened at $93.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.96. RPM International Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.43 and a 1-year high of $99.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.36.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 29.80% and a net margin of 7.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RPM International Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Monday, October 18th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 15th. This is an increase from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. RPM International’s payout ratio is 45.58%.

About RPM International

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG); Performance Coatings Group (PCG); Consumer Group; and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.