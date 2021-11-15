Pensionfund Sabic Acquires Shares of 17,000 United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,096,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UPS. Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,238,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 473.2% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 206,621 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,124,000 after acquiring an additional 170,577 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,095,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 172.6% during the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 31,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,282,000 after acquiring an additional 19,673 shares in the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.16.

Shares of UPS opened at $213.19 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $195.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $185.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.76 and a fifty-two week high of $220.24.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 54.99%.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing.

