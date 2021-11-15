Pensionfund Sabic Acquires Shares of 8,700 Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,072,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NDSN. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Nordson in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordson in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in shares of Nordson by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Nordson in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Nordson in the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $267.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $247.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Nordson Co. has a 1-year low of $178.60 and a 1-year high of $269.87.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.34. Nordson had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The company had revenue of $646.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NDSN shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Nordson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.25.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total value of $481,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

