Pensionfund Sabic Boosts Holdings in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Pensionfund Sabic lifted its stake in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) by 27.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of National Health Investors by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 715,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,984,000 after buying an additional 35,422 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of National Health Investors by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,497,000 after buying an additional 37,450 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of National Health Investors by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 342,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,977,000 after buying an additional 136,878 shares during the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at $21,754,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of National Health Investors by 96,793.8% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 15,487 shares during the last quarter. 63.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NHI shares. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of National Health Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Health Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.29.

In other National Health Investors news, Director Robert T. Webb bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.50 per share, for a total transaction of $86,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert T. Webb bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.86 per share, with a total value of $107,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $280,970 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NHI opened at $56.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 20.73 and a quick ratio of 16.11. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.78 and a 52 week high of $78.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 0.91.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.51). National Health Investors had a net margin of 45.92% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $73.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.02%.

About National Health Investors

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

