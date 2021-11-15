Pensionfund Sabic Buys 5,000 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Pensionfund Sabic raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 17.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,000 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $2,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 39.1% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 29,359,124 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,033,413,000 after purchasing an additional 8,252,344 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $196,034,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.4% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,066,171 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $835,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872,844 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 65.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,387,302 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $303,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2,738.0% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,248,085 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $86,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $201,202.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTSH opened at $81.98 on Monday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $66.19 and a 12-month high of $82.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $43.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.13.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.12%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CTSH. Societe Generale upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.57.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

