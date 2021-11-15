Pensionfund Sabic Decreases Stock Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Pensionfund Sabic reduced its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $2,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 39.5% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 162.5% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 30.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the second quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 186.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.32, for a total value of $1,883,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David P. Stockert sold 3,500 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $682,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MAA. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $199.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist raised their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.67.

Shares of MAA stock opened at $205.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $195.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.99. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.21 and a 12-month high of $207.68. The firm has a market cap of $23.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.69.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.97). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 24.83%. The firm had revenue of $452.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.92%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

