Pensionfund Sabic Grows Stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Pensionfund Sabic grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 60.6% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 9,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 3,607 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 659.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,461,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,041,000 after buying an additional 1,269,147 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 7.3% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 324.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 160,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,816,000 after buying an additional 122,492 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.6% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 89,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,261,000 after buying an additional 3,143 shares during the period. 68.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.54.

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $28.80 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.96. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.41 and a fifty-two week high of $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.82.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $281.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.08 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 41.32% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company’s revenue was up 246.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.31%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 141.05%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

