Pensionfund Sabic Has $1.23 Million Stock Position in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Pensionfund Sabic increased its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic owned approximately 0.08% of Global Net Lease worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 9.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,883,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,373 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 75.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,911,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,361,000 after acquiring an additional 820,163 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 5.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,077,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,926,000 after acquiring an additional 762,490 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 1,365.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 416,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,517,000 after acquiring an additional 387,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 202.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 542,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,027,000 after acquiring an additional 362,832 shares in the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GNL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp began coverage on Global Net Lease in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $17.82 price target on the stock.

GNL stock opened at $15.67 on Monday. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.59 and a twelve month high of $20.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.34 and its 200-day moving average is $17.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -55.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.12.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.39). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 0.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -571.41%.

Global Net Lease Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

