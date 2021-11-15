Pensionfund Sabic Has $1.44 Million Stock Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Pensionfund Sabic trimmed its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 23.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 246,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,760,000 after acquiring an additional 20,296 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 91,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,101,000 after acquiring an additional 34,060 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 57,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $397,000. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CPT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.50.

Shares of CPT opened at $165.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a PE ratio of 139.20, a PEG ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $94.59 and a 12-month high of $167.32.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($1.06). The company had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.35 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 278.99%.

In related news, Director Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa sold 2,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total transaction of $407,056.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,804,451.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total value of $148,176.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.