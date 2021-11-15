Pensionfund Sabic Has $1.93 Million Stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Pensionfund Sabic increased its position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 28.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,000 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $1,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTXS. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Citrix Systems by 11,642.3% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,027 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Citrix Systems by 65.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 437 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Citrix Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Citrix Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Citrix Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

CTXS opened at $89.68 on Monday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.23 and a 1-year high of $145.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.25 and a 200-day moving average of $108.61.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The cloud computing company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 155.24% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $778.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Citrix Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.96%.

In related news, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total value of $70,856.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,126,812.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total value of $635,215.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,229 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,965. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CTXS shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet cut Citrix Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citrix Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.50.

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

