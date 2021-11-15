Pensionfund Sabic Increases Holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Pensionfund Sabic grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Infusive Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Campbell Soup from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.44.

CPB stock opened at $41.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.53. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $39.76 and a 12-month high of $53.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.32.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 44.98%.

Campbell Soup declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 1st that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

