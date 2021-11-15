Pensionfund Sabic Invests $2.11 Million in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,110,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the first quarter worth $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Analog Devices by 30.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 99.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Truist raised their price target on Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Analog Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.12.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total transaction of $1,680,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,100 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $378,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,100 shares of company stock worth $5,002,960. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADI opened at $184.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $68.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $173.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.50 and a 12 month high of $186.10.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.39%.

Analog Devices declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 25th that allows the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

