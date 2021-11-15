Pensionfund Sabic Invests $2.34 Million in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Pensionfund Sabic bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,339,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EL. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,425,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,444,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.42, for a total transaction of $1,507,425.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,558 shares in the company, valued at $11,713,516.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 184,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.95, for a total transaction of $61,913,233.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 284,333 shares of company stock valued at $95,829,034. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EL shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.18.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $346.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $324.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $318.68. The firm has a market cap of $125.27 billion, a PE ratio of 42.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.98. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $231.97 and a 12-month high of $353.45.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 43.78%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 25.70%.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

