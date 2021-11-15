Pensionfund Sabic Purchases New Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,920,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 728,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,355,000 after acquiring an additional 32,596 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $668,000. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SJM. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Guggenheim raised J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

Shares of SJM opened at $127.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $122.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.46. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $110.53 and a 52 week high of $140.65. The stock has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.32.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.70%.

J. M. Smucker declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, October 22nd that allows the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

