Pensionfund Sabic Purchases Shares of 33,000 Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 33,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,808,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Sealed Air by 6.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 4.0% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 0.4% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 47,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 1.1% during the second quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 0.9% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SEE. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Truist started coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Sealed Air stock opened at $66.12 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.01. The company has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96. Sealed Air Co. has a one year low of $41.78 and a one year high of $66.43.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 413.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.32%.

Sealed Air Profile

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

