Pensionfund Sabic Raises Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Pensionfund Sabic grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $1,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Verity & Verity LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 66,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,490,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 102.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 941,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,184,000 after acquiring an additional 475,526 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 539,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,234,000 after acquiring an additional 39,348 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after acquiring an additional 5,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,580,000. 86.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PNW opened at $66.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.05. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a one year low of $62.78 and a one year high of $91.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 9.70%. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. This is a positive change from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.61%.

In related news, CEO James R. Hatfield sold 3,327 shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $212,129.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $90.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.48 price objective (down previously from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.50.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

