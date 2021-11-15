Pensionfund Sabic Sells 270 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Pensionfund Sabic trimmed its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $2,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MTD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 8.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,941,792 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,690,041,000 after acquiring an additional 143,231 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter valued at $89,133,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 12.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 524,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $726,749,000 after purchasing an additional 56,125 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 16.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 381,829 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $528,963,000 after purchasing an additional 52,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 78.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 110,271 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $152,763,000 after purchasing an additional 48,341 shares in the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MTD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,455.00 to $1,531.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,396.60.

In related news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,546.57, for a total value of $12,372,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 3,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,536.74, for a total value of $5,573,755.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,227 shares of company stock valued at $31,149,691. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,533.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,479.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,428.73. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,033.40 and a 52-week high of $1,626.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.03.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.28 by $0.44. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 369.24% and a net margin of 20.85%. The firm had revenue of $951.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 33.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

