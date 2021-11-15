Pensionfund Sabic Sells 3,500 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Pensionfund Sabic decreased its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,681,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,721,000 after buying an additional 1,043,631 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Paychex by 6.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,817,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,589,902,000 after purchasing an additional 908,945 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Paychex during the second quarter worth approximately $87,256,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Paychex by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,111,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,231,010,000 after purchasing an additional 579,004 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Paychex by 633.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 580,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,324,000 after purchasing an additional 501,616 shares during the period. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total transaction of $951,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PAYX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Paychex from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.83.

Shares of PAYX opened at $124.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.30 and a 1 year high of $125.81. The stock has a market cap of $44.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 28.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.34%.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

