Pensionfund Sabic Sells 3,500 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Pensionfund Sabic lowered its stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in UDR were worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in UDR during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UDR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Ossiam bought a new position in shares of UDR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of UDR during the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of UDR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UDR opened at $55.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 279.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.74. UDR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.11 and a twelve month high of $56.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $328.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.11 million. UDR had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 725.04%.

In related news, President Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total transaction of $543,300.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 119,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,513,460.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $1,633,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on UDR from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on UDR from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays initiated coverage on UDR in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.41.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

