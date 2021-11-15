Pensionfund Sabic Sells 900 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Pensionfund Sabic reduced its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $2,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $241.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $33.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $229.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.89. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $154.84 and a one year high of $242.17.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($1.43). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 44.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 87.97%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research lifted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $236.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $238.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $231.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.81.

In related news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $392,057.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 21,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.49, for a total value of $4,990,907.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,103 shares of company stock valued at $5,719,115. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

