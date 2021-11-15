Pensionfund Sabic Sells 9,300 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Pensionfund Sabic decreased its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 45.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,300 shares during the quarter. Public Storage makes up 0.7% of Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $3,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the first quarter worth about $49,000. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 3,957 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.70, for a total transaction of $1,280,880.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total value of $16,098,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on PSA shares. Raymond James raised Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $349.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $346.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Public Storage in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $321.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Public Storage from $311.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $318.46.

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $329.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $317.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $306.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.72 billion, a PE ratio of 39.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.18. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $212.22 and a 1 year high of $340.95.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $716.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.76 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 52.00%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Public Storage will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.58%.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

