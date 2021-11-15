Penta (PNT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.07 Million

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 15th. Penta has a market capitalization of $1.07 million and $18,299.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Penta coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Penta has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $33.67 or 0.00051448 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001529 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $142.97 or 0.00218490 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00010778 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.21 or 0.00085901 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Penta Profile

Penta (PNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2020. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,014,319,521 coins. Penta’s official website is www.penta.global . Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

Buying and Selling Penta

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Penta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Penta using one of the exchanges listed above.

