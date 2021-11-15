PEPS Coin (PEPS) Price Up 10.4% This Week

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded down 10.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 15th. PEPS Coin has a market cap of $810,959.89 and approximately $38.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PEPS Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0132 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PEPS Coin has traded up 10.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001200 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $214.73 or 0.00325991 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 42.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 32.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About PEPS Coin

PEPS Coin (PEPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 62,219,028 coins and its circulating supply is 61,549,154 coins. PEPS Coin’s official website is peps.today . PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

PEPS Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEPS Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PEPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

