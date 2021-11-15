PEPS Coin Trading Down 9.8% Over Last Week (PEPS)

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 15th. One PEPS Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0123 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, PEPS Coin has traded down 9.8% against the dollar. PEPS Coin has a total market capitalization of $758,318.33 and $322.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001193 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $194.85 or 0.00317026 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin (CRYPTO:PEPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 62,219,146 coins and its circulating supply is 61,549,272 coins. PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps . The official website for PEPS Coin is peps.today

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEPS Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PEPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

