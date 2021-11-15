Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 360,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,643 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.81% of Personalis worth $9,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PSNL. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Personalis by 38.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Personalis by 79.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Personalis by 7.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Personalis during the second quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Personalis during the second quarter worth $205,000. 68.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Personalis alerts:

In other news, CEO John Stephen West sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $1,933,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 3,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $66,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 108,351 shares of company stock worth $2,113,213. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PSNL opened at $18.39 on Monday. Personalis, Inc. has a one year low of $16.54 and a one year high of $53.46. The firm has a market cap of $823.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.21.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.40). Personalis had a negative net margin of 68.68% and a negative return on equity of 19.34%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Personalis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Personalis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Personalis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Personalis in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Personalis in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Personalis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.90.

Personalis Profile

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for Personalis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personalis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.