Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) Shares Acquired by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) by 169.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,966,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,120,200 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 2.19% of Petco Health and Wellness worth $111,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOOF. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter valued at $1,554,022,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,809,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087,179 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,214,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,453,000 after buying an additional 217,717 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,550,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,575,000 after buying an additional 497,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,047,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,296,000 after buying an additional 313,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WOOF stock opened at $24.74 on Monday. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.86 and a 1-year high of $31.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.46.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Petco Health and Wellness news, CEO Ron Coughlin purchased 46,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.72 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,152.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Sunday, August 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.29.

Petco Health and Wellness Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

