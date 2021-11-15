Phantasma (SOUL) Price Up 22.5% Over Last Week

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded down 14.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 15th. Phantasma has a market cap of $193.40 million and $6.93 million worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phantasma coin can currently be purchased for about $1.88 or 0.00003019 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Phantasma has traded up 22.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Phantasma Coin Profile

Phantasma (CRYPTO:SOUL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 103,033,489 coins. The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Buying and Selling Phantasma

