Phantomx (PNX) Market Capitalization Achieves $371,869.85

Phantomx (CURRENCY:PNX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. Phantomx has a market cap of $371,869.85 and approximately $69.00 worth of Phantomx was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Phantomx has traded 331.8% higher against the dollar. One Phantomx coin can currently be bought for $0.0077 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Phantomx alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $226.40 or 0.00354386 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00011397 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001152 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00006485 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00010190 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Phantomx Coin Profile

PNX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Phantomx’s total supply is 48,495,525 coins. Phantomx’s official Twitter account is @PhantomX_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phantomx is phantomx.co

According to CryptoCompare, “PhantomX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Phantomx Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantomx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantomx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phantomx using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phantomx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantomx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.