Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Oldfield Partners LLP

Oldfield Partners LLP lowered its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 27.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,115 shares during the period. Philip Morris International makes up about 0.8% of Oldfield Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Oldfield Partners LLP’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $7,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 179.1% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1,116.7% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $95.25 on Monday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.42 and a fifty-two week high of $106.51. The firm has a market cap of $148.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.63.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 98.17% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.81%.

PM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays set a $98.59 target price on Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.60.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

