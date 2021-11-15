Phoneum 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $33,044.00 (PHT)

Phoneum (CURRENCY:PHT) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 15th. In the last week, Phoneum has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. One Phoneum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Phoneum has a market capitalization of $560,461.07 and approximately $33,044.00 worth of Phoneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Phoneum alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.67 or 0.00051448 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001529 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $142.97 or 0.00218490 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00010778 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.21 or 0.00085901 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Phoneum Coin Profile

PHT is a coin. Phoneum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,729,299,708 coins. The Reddit community for Phoneum is https://reddit.com/r/Phoneum . Phoneum’s official website is phoneum.io . The official message board for Phoneum is medium.com/@phoneum . Phoneum’s official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lightstreams is made possible through the combination of blockchain and distributed web technologies. Blockchain is used to manage file permissions, guarantee identity, maintain a historical record and the secure transfer of value. While “off-chain” distributed storage is used for data storage and transmission of files without not relying on any one entity for hosting content. Through integration with the Lightstreams Network application developers can build on and utilize a blockchain platform that centers around speed, efficiency and privacy for distributing content. The Lightstreams Network consists of an independent Ethereum compliant blockchain. Instead of Ether as the native currency, Lightstreams will operate via its own native token called a Photon (PHT). DApps building on top of the Lightstreams Network may wish to issue their own tokens using ERC20 [23] contracts or similar. “

Buying and Selling Phoneum

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phoneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phoneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phoneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.