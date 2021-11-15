Phore (PHR) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.64 Million

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded down 16.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. One Phore coin can now be bought for $0.0644 or 0.00000103 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Phore has a total market capitalization of $1.64 million and approximately $5,066.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Phore has traded 25% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00011962 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003178 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005038 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00006309 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $423.16 or 0.00675402 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Phore Profile

PHR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 25,475,565 coins. The official website for Phore is phore.io . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Buying and Selling Phore

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

