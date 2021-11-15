Pickle Finance (PICKLE) Price Reaches $10.43 on Exchanges

Pickle Finance (CURRENCY:PICKLE) traded down 13.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. In the last seven days, Pickle Finance has traded 21.7% lower against the dollar. Pickle Finance has a market capitalization of $18.67 million and approximately $6.25 million worth of Pickle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pickle Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $10.43 or 0.00017112 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00049252 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.39 or 0.00222043 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00010647 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Pickle Finance Profile

Pickle Finance (PICKLE) is a coin. It was first traded on September 11th, 2020. Pickle Finance’s total supply is 1,798,074 coins and its circulating supply is 1,789,456 coins. Pickle Finance’s official Twitter account is @picklefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pickle Finance is pickle.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pickle protocol uses farming incentives, vaults, and governance to bring stablecoins closer to their pegs. By distributing PICKLEs to Uniswap LPs of different stablecoin pools, capital movement between stablecoins is encouraged. pVaults, short for Pickle Vaults, will utilize different active strategies including leveraged flash loans to short off-peg stablecoins, to generate returns for pVault owners and the protocol. PICKLE is also used for governance to control the monetary policy of the system. “

Buying and Selling Pickle Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pickle Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pickle Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pickle Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

