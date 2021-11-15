PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:STPZ) Hits New 12-Month High at $55.60

PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:STPZ) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $55.60 and last traded at $55.60, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.42.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STPZ. Excalibur Management Corp grew its stake in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 5,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its stake in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 653,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,854,000 after purchasing an additional 22,736 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO 1-5 Year US TIPS Index ETF, formerly Pimco 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund (ETF) designed to capture the returns of the shorter maturity subset of the Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) market by tracking The BofA Merrill Lynch 1-5 Year US Inflation-Linked Treasury Index.

