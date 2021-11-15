Pinkcoin 1-Day Volume Tops $3,945.00 (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 15th. During the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0075 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. Pinkcoin has a total market cap of $3.23 million and approximately $3,945.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $213.61 or 0.00343554 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00011274 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00008912 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001258 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00006093 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00010316 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000045 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Pinkcoin Coin Profile

PINK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 457,659,349 coins and its circulating supply is 432,398,913 coins. The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

