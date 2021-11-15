Piper Sandler Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR)

Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Marker Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.63) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.59). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Marker Therapeutics’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.10) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.40) EPS.

Get Marker Therapeutics alerts:

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Marker Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRKR opened at $1.43 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.19. The stock has a market cap of $118.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.15. Marker Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $3.77.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRKR. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 105.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 8,817 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 213.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10,302 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marker Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marker Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $161,000. 32.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marker Therapeutics

Marker Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. The company was founded on October 22, 1991 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Marker Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marker Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.