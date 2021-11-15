Piper Sandler Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tapestry in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now expects that the luxury accessories retailer will post earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.24. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tapestry’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.12. Tapestry had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 13.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TPR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Tapestry from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Tapestry from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Tapestry from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Tapestry from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.19.

Shares of NYSE:TPR opened at $45.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Tapestry has a twelve month low of $25.69 and a twelve month high of $49.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.72 and its 200-day moving average is $41.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.48.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 216.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 32,884 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 22,496 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 46,798 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 3rd quarter valued at about $789,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 75,959 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 161.1% in the 3rd quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 208,850 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $7,732,000 after acquiring an additional 128,850 shares in the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tapestry news, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 17,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $721,168.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 53,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,271,632.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $51,297.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,146.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

