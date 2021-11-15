Piper Sandler Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS)

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.20) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.14). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Xeris Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.02). Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 267.90% and a negative return on equity of 382.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $142.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.37. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.77 and a one year high of $7.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 704,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 131,207 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 26.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 124,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 26,190 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 476.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 24,418 shares during the last quarter. 42.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc is a holding company. It offers a novel formulation technology to bring ready-to-use, liquid-stable injectable to patients to remove many associated treatment burdens. The company was founded on May 20, 2021 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

