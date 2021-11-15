Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,871 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Piper Sandler Companies worth $3,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PIPR. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the first quarter worth about $615,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 8.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 113,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,440,000 after purchasing an additional 8,530 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 766.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 36.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 33,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 9,025 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 121.1% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 16,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

PIPR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Thursday, September 16th.

PIPR stock opened at $181.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $153.42 and a 200-day moving average of $137.64. Piper Sandler Companies has a 12-month low of $90.15 and a 12-month high of $183.15. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.43.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.78. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.32%. The company had revenue of $445.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 19.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.66%.

In other news, General Counsel John W. Geelan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.41, for a total transaction of $448,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 10,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.85, for a total transaction of $1,383,049.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 294,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,582,902.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,372 shares of company stock valued at $3,738,981. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

