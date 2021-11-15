Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT)

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Altimmune in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi now expects that the company will post earnings of ($2.48) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.68). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Altimmune’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.22) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.20) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.21) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.79) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.69) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.09) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($4.28) EPS.

Get Altimmune alerts:

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.45). Altimmune had a negative net margin of 2,431.80% and a negative return on equity of 32.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.54) earnings per share.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Altimmune from $14.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altimmune from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Altimmune from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altimmune presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALT opened at $11.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $441.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.62. Altimmune has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $24.61.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Altimmune during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Altimmune in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Altimmune by 2,032.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Altimmune in the second quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Argent Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Altimmune in the second quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

About Altimmune

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company. It focuses on the discovery and development of products to stimulate robust and durable immune responses for the prevention and treatment of diseases. The company’s portfolio includes RespirVec and Densigen that targets to stimulate the elements of the human immune system to treat respiratory diseases, chronic infections, and cancer.

Featured Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Altimmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.