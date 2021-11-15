Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT)

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Altimmune in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi now expects that the company will post earnings of ($2.48) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.68). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Altimmune’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.22) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.20) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.21) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.79) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.69) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.09) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($4.28) EPS.
Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.45). Altimmune had a negative net margin of 2,431.80% and a negative return on equity of 32.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.54) earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ:ALT opened at $11.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $441.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.62. Altimmune has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $24.61.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Altimmune during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Altimmune in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Altimmune by 2,032.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Altimmune in the second quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Argent Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Altimmune in the second quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors own 76.57% of the company’s stock.
About Altimmune
Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company. It focuses on the discovery and development of products to stimulate robust and durable immune responses for the prevention and treatment of diseases. The company’s portfolio includes RespirVec and Densigen that targets to stimulate the elements of the human immune system to treat respiratory diseases, chronic infections, and cancer.
Featured Story: What is Call Option Volume?
Receive News & Ratings for Altimmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.