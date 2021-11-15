Piper Sandler Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Enterprise Financial Services in a report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $3.70 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.72.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $114.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.79 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 26.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of EFSC stock opened at $48.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.35. Enterprise Financial Services has a 52 week low of $33.28 and a 52 week high of $52.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is a boost from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.29%.

In other news, CFO S Turner Keene purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John S. Eulich bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.59 per share, for a total transaction of $364,425.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 9,900 shares of company stock worth $424,425 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EFSC. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,664 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 5,483 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 4,762 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 122.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 28,329 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 136.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 282,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,966,000 after purchasing an additional 163,187 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 446.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.